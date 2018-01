Dua Lipa has been killin it!!

She’s got the #1 in the country with “New Rules,” she went on tour with Bruno this past year, and now this:

So exciting. Remember that time I talked to her here in Louisville before she opened up for Bruno:

Dua Lipa | Lip Read Challenge Dua Lipa learns to Lip Read like a BOSS before her show at KFC Yum! Center Posted by 99/7 DJX on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

LOVE HER!