Drugged Up Eagles Fan Wants a Discount On Wisdom Teeth Operation

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Getting your wisdom teeth extracted is one of the most awful rites of passage to adult-hood. But the videos is provides us with are priceless.

I’d like to introduce you to Haley. Poor Haley had a scary moment after having her wisdom teeth extracted. She thought she slept through the Super Bowl. In her medicated state, Haley did however ask a very serious question that I think we can all agree is valid.

“Who cares about Tom Brady?”

I thank God every day that smart phones with high quality video capturing capabilities weren’t around when I had my Wisdom teeth removed.

Who Do You Want To Win The Super Bowl The Eagles

The Patriots View Results