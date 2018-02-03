Drugged Up Eagles Fan Wants a Discount On Wisdom Teeth Operation

Getting your wisdom teeth extracted is one of the most awful rites of passage to adult-hood. But the videos is provides us with are priceless.
I’d like to introduce you to Haley. Poor Haley had a scary moment after having her wisdom teeth extracted. She thought she slept through the Super Bowl. In her medicated state, Haley did however ask a very serious question that I think we can all agree is valid.
“Who cares about Tom Brady?”
I thank God every day that smart phones with high quality video capturing capabilities weren’t around when I had my Wisdom teeth removed.
