Drama On The Set Of DWTS!!
By Kelly K
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 7:50 AM

You may have noticed if you watching Dancing With the Stars Monday that Vanessa Lachey didn’t dance with Maks…now maybe we know why.

Another pro filled in…

Insiders say there is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes…Their personalities are very similar so they disagree about everything. They refuse to give into one another.” “They’re playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other.” That said, they both tweeted they were so excited to get back in the studio together and were cooking something up good for next week.

