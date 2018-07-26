Drake’s In My Feelings Challenge Could Land You In Jail

Canadian singer, Aubrey Drake Graham who is better known by the name Drake, performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London, Friday, July 3, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Drake’s In My Feelings challenge has spread world-wide but not every country is ready for it or ready to tolerate it.

In Egypt, doing the #InMyFeelings challenge could get you fined to the tune of $167 and up to a year in jail. Never the less, social media influencers and regular people alike aren’t letting that get in the way of their fun!

Three social media influencers in Abu Dhabi were arrested for doing it with authorities claiming that it endangered the lives of others and offended public morals. Here’s where things get even more drastic. If by doing the dance you hurt or accidentally kill someone, you are given a stiffer penalty.

There doesn’t seem to be any laws on the books here in the states with regard to the #InMyFeelings challenge in particular. But I’m pretty sure there are some laws about jumping out of moving vehicles. So maybe don’t do that.