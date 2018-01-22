Drake Wants To Remind Us He Dated JLo

Drake really wants us to remember he briefly dated JLo…so he’s made sure he mentions her in two new tracks. “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” both mention her with lyrics like:

“2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though.” He might be referring to a January 2017 tabloid story that included photos of him having a meal with a woman at a restaurant in the Netherlands.

He also mentioned her in his track from last year, “Free Smoke.”

Got it Drake…thanks for the reminder.

MORE HERE