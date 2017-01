So three weeks into their fling, Drake has apparently won over JLo in a BIG WAY…according to a friend of his. Us Weekly has the story that when Drake heard JLo never went to a prom in high school, he threw her one. He chose a church in L.A. on December 29th, decked it all out with snowflake cutouts, hired a band and of course, he and JLo were crowned Prom King and Queen! We. Can’t.

SOURCE