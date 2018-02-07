Drake Pulls Off Some Epic Surprises

Drake pulled off a couple of surprises recently…he showed up at Miami Senior High School to film his music video for “God’s Plan.” He also donated $25,000 and purchased new uniforms for the school.

Then he surprised a University Of Miami student with $50,000 towards her tuition. Destiny James posted an Instagram photo with Drake holding up a large $50,000 check and wrote a long post thanking him. James said that she recently applied for and was awarded multiple scholarships and was offered a chance to do a video discussing her background and the importance of scholarships. That wasn’t actually real and as she was shooting it, Drake appeared to surprise her with the donation.

MORE HERE