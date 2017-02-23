Drake Pays Tribute To Rihanna On Her Birthday By Kelly K | Feb 23, 11:40 AM So is Drake again professing his love for Rihanna? He performed a medley of her songs at one of his tour stops last night in Dublin, saying “It’s somebody’s birthday today I have a lot of love and a lot of respect for.” BirthdayDrakeDublinMedleyRihannaSalute Related Content Kanye and Drake Doing A Joint Album? Drake Tells Coach Calipari He’s Thinking Of ... Just Gonna Leave This Here…. Everything You Need To Know That Happened At the V... Drake Throws JLo The Prom She Never Had JLo Talks Dating Younger Men…And Has Surpris...