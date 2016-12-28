Drake and J.Lo All Cuddled Up On IG

The rumors of Drake and J.Lo dating started a few weeks ago when they took a selfie together, but Lopez blew it off as a “we’re just good friends” and “he just came to see my show”. It seems things have heated up since….unless they’re friends with benefits!
Drake and J.Lo shared a cozy picture on instagram of the two cuddling on the couch together.
No caption was posted with the photo and it seems pretty posed. Plus, if they were having an intimate moment….do they always have a photographer ready?
Many are claiming this is their announcement as a couple, but I think it’s a publicity stunt. I think they have a song about to drop and this is the lead up to get us all interested.
What do you think?
