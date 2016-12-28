Drake and J.Lo All Cuddled Up On IG

The rumors of Drake and J.Lo dating started a few weeks ago when they took a selfie together, but Lopez blew it off as a “we’re just good friends” and “he just came to see my show”. It seems things have heated up since….unless they’re friends with benefits!

Drake and J.Lo shared a cozy picture on instagram of the two cuddling on the couch together.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST



No caption was posted with the photo and it seems pretty posed. Plus, if they were having an intimate moment….do they always have a photographer ready?

Many are claiming this is their announcement as a couple, but I think it’s a publicity stunt. I think they have a song about to drop and this is the lead up to get us all interested.

What do you think?