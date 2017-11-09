Drake Has Been Collecting Something Special For His Future Wife

Drake might get the award for the best future husband…he’s been collecting Birkin bags for years as a gift to the woman he ends up with. The bags can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $300,000.
Drake didn’t share how many bags he’s collected.
Is this cool or creepy? Haha
By the way, here are 6 more random facts about Mr. Drake.
- Drake Gets TV and Movie Offers Almost Weekly – Drake just announced he’s going to be teaming up with Netflix to revive British TV drama “Top Boy,” which Drake will executive produce, but this isn’t the first time the he’s been approached about reviving his acting career. Drake’s manager said he gets a script at week for acting. He has been offered everything from rebooting the “Barbershop” franchise to superhero sidekicks.
- Drake’s a Huge ‘Harry Potter’ Geek – For the past 4 years, Drake has been deeply interested in owning the very first edition of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which is finally on the market for $160,000.
- Drake Makes More Than $1 Million Per Concert – According to Forbes, he’s one of the top five richest hip-hop stars in the world and is already one of the best-selling artists of all time.
- Drake Turned Down Harvey Weinstein Before Scandal – Years before Harvey Weinstein was publicly ousted he chased Drake to star in and produce the 2015 crime thriller, “The Heist,” but Drake ended up turning down the offer. His manager said, ”I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him.”
- Drake Identifies as Jewish – Drake’s Canadian mother, Sandi Graham, is Jewish, his father, Dennis Graham, is African-American. He said, “I identify as Jewish. I am a person who, you know, I talk to God. I just try to live a very good life, to be a good person. I’m not necessarily extremely religious, but my mom and I always do the high holidays together.”
- Drake’s Planning to Take a Break From Music – Drake said, “I’m sure I’ll stop making music one day. When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding, to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”