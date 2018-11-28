Drake & Chris Brown Strengthen Friendship Goals W/ Low-Key OVO Gift

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: Drake performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Drake and Chris Brown have had their ups and downs over the years, but they officially squashed their beef publicly this fall during the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour.

Drake brought out Chris Brown during his L.A. stop, dubbing the R&B singer as “one of the most talented human beings on the planet.”

Chris Brown took to Instagram to reveal a fresh new gift he received from Drake.

The Toronto rapper hooked up the singer with a beige OVO Letterman jacket. Brown vowed to return the favor to Drizzy with some Black Pyramid gear.

Safe to say, the two artists buried the hatchet and could possibly work on new music together in the future!