Dr. Phil Hits Skateboarder

Dr. Phil was driving out of a parking lot near Universal Studios Friday when he impatiently attempted to pass a van. When he went around it, he struck the young man who was riding a skateboard in the crosswalk.

He got out of his Mercedes to check on the guy. Cops say the skateboarder recognized Dr. Phil and told him he was fine, so they shook hands and Phil drove away.

A witness nearby reported the incident, and when cops showed up to check on the skateboarder, he said that he was no longer fine and that his shoulder and leg were hurting. Police called for an ambulance and paramedics checked him out and advised him to go to the hospital. The young man declined the ambulance ride, and said that he’d get checked out on his own.

The skateboarder is now threatening a lawsuit.

He said, “This is a 100% winnable vase (sic) since Dr. PHIL ran a stop sign and was in the wrong lane of traffic.” Cops reviewed surveillance video and say Phil was in the wrong. Now Bembury needs to prove that he was injured and has lost money.

See the post from the victim here.

Ruh roh….