Dr. Dre and Eminem Working on Album

It’s been a pretty big year for Eminem so far. Well, big enough considering he’s had no new music to speak of. But, he’s been in the news an awful lot. It all started recently when there were pics taken of Em sporting brown hair and a beard. This sent long-time fans into a frenzy. Then there was the release of Defiant Ones on HBO. It’s a 4 part documentary primarily focused on the relationship between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine but it includes some cameos from Eminem.

While all of this has been transpiring, there have been whispers of a new album from Eminem. Some claiming we would have it by Summer, others saying it wouldn’t be dropping until October or later. But it seems we now see a light at the end of the tunnel. The latest reports are that Dre is “working in the 11th hour on a track for Eminem’s next album.” We’re not entirely sure what that means exactly, but hopefully it means we’re near completion on the new album. Until then, if you’re in need of an Eminem fix, check out this list of Em’s albums ranked worst to best.