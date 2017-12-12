This Downtown Louisville Addition is Going To Be Awesome

By now you’ve no doubt seen the Omni Hotel slowly invading the Louisville skyline. But, what will be inside of that hotel is going to be awesome.
The Omni Hotel, made famous for being Oprah Winfrey‘s go-to destination for accommodations away from home is now part of the Louisville skyline. But aside from hotel rooms, there’s one amenity that will be available there that I’m sure is going to excite everyone a little bit more to hit up downtown Louisville.
They’re calling it Pin+Proof. Louisville’s first and only Bowling Alley and Speakeasy! Check out the artist rendering at 2:12 in the video below and LET’S GO ROLL!
You can see photos of their progress, HERE.
