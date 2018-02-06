Doritos Thinks We Need Lady Chips

Doritos thinks women need special chips that are crunch-free and don’t leave “flavor residue”…and women aren’t having it.

Doritos may introduce a softer chip for women because apparently only men have teeth https://t.co/NfgnlXs865 pic.twitter.com/E7pqR2E81U — Mashable (@mashable) February 6, 2018

Doritos have announced they're finally making ‘lady-friendly’ chips. About time! pic.twitter.com/d8VoTDIzTh — Junkee (@junkee) February 6, 2018

when there’s ladies around eating doritos pic.twitter.com/VnYHWJ2bQw — that’s hot (@brendan905) February 6, 2018

Reached in my lady pocket for my lady Doritos and all I can think is “I’m glad I used a lady razor so I don’t have any lady beard on my lady snacks.” — CJ (@BrassBallsCJ) February 6, 2018

Lady Doritos isn't a bad idea. Sometimes I eat chips so loudly I start my period and it's distracting to the office :/ — "Sarah Schauer" (@SJSchauer) February 6, 2018

I saw Lady Doritos trending and thought “Ah, so Kylie named her baby.” — The Toronto Thug (@TheTorontoThug) February 6, 2018

There should be a men’s chip called Macho Cheese Doritos. — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) February 6, 2018

Comedian Ricky Gervais offered some perspective…

When are Doritos gonna bring out some stuff for men, that's what I want to know? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 6, 2018

