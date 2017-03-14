Doreen Taking Shots On Spring Break Is Grandma Goals

By Chelsea Thomas
|
Mar 14, 7:58 AM

Below is Doreen Grett, a grandma who was taking shots with a group of college girls while vacationing in Mexico. And I aspire to be her one day.

Doreen’s granddaughter, Payton, tweeted this screenshot of her grandma’s Facebook page proving her grandma knows how to rage.

Doreen captioned the photo of her and her new BFFs with “Shots with the girls”, and Twitter fell in love with her:

and the tweet went viral….

The girls she was partying with even took a video:

Doreen parties harder than I do. I want to be her.

