Doreen Taking Shots On Spring Break Is Grandma Goals

Below is Doreen Grett, a grandma who was taking shots with a group of college girls while vacationing in Mexico. And I aspire to be her one day.

Doreen’s granddaughter, Payton, tweeted this screenshot of her grandma’s Facebook page proving her grandma knows how to rage.

Doreen captioned the photo of her and her new BFFs with “Shots with the girls”, and Twitter fell in love with her:

My grandma is in Mexico taking shots with random girls on the beach and posting pics of it with captions like they're bff's.. pic.twitter.com/SA47BMUsX3 — payt (@paytongrett) March 9, 2017

and the tweet went viral….

.@paytongrett ask ur grandma if she will also be my grandma — Cuck of the Irish (@TimRossComedy) March 10, 2017

The girls she was partying with even took a video:

@paytongrett we love your grandma so much omfg pic.twitter.com/iPWdC5oxdS — anna maria (@annaamsberry) March 10, 2017

Doreen parties harder than I do. I want to be her.