You DON’T Want to See Where This Snake Got Stuck

Nope. Nope. Nope. I don’t even know how this is physically possible.

Here’s your “Story to Make You Say, Daaaaaaayum!”

Ashley Glawe posted a photo of herself and her snake, Bart, on Facebook last week. Here’s the thing, the snake wasn’t in her hands, wrapped around her arms, or some other mildly goth place. It was stuck through her gauged earlobe!!!

UNREAL!! Apparently, Bart saw the hole in her ear and decided to jump in it.

Ashley had to go to the hospital where the snake was safely removed.

No words.

