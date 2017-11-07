Diplo learned again you don’t mess with Swifties. His comments in Rolling Stone got leaked where he said kids “want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ That music doesn’t relate to them at all…” Swifties got mad and barraged him on Twitter. Diplo fired back on Twitter, saying: “Calm down Swifties, ‘All Too Well’ is one of my [fave] songs,” referring to her song from 2012. It’s not the first time this has happened…he admitted two years ago that “one of the biggest mistakes of my career was definitely fu–ing with her.” MORE HERE

And yet in other Taylor news, Taylor is threatening to sue a blogger who says the lyrics in LWYMMD suggest a “defense of white privilege and white anger”…comparing her to Hitler. The ACLU is defending the blog under free speech. MORE HERE

BTW…

This could be super fun…rumor has it Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Harry Styles will all perform during the Victoria Secret Fashion show. Interesting because of the Taylor/Katy feud and because Taylor used to date Harry…ooo wonder if she’ll sing “Style”???