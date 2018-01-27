Don’t Literally Let Jesus Take The Wheel

Some guy in Tennessee took that a little too literally.

Don’t drink and drive, people. Chad England told police that Jesus came to him and told him to “let go of the wheel.” Not surprisingly, his car then veered off the highway and flipped over five times.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers say that when they arrived on the scene, Chad was “speaking gibberish” and trying to flee the scene while carrying a jar. Police say that he was “obviously” under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, although refused to take a blood test.

Chad was arrested and hit with a list of charges, including DUI.