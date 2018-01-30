Don’t Be Like Ricky

If you can somehow manage to make it through the day without commenting on your own wanted poster on Facebook… you’re doing OK.

From WAVE 3: That’s what Ricky Warran Mack II from Kentucky did when he commented on his own “wanted poster”, found on the Mason County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.

Ol’ Ricky commented on the post, “Everyone that shares this is a rat! Let them do their own jobs!” The officers responded with a photo of a cop car and “Challenge accepted! See you soon.”

The guy hasn’t been arrested at this time, but police are confident and are following leads.