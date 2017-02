Meet Constance Landry. She’s been through a lot living in New Orleans, most recently a series of tornadoes that ripped through the area.

So when this reporter rounds off Constance’s age, saying, “She’s lived here her entire life, almost 80 years, and she’s been through just about everything …”

She gets quickly corrected, “I ain’t no 80-years-old.” 😂

I LOVE Constance!!

Later when the reporter asked her if she would be returning to New Orleans, Constance said, “Is an elephant heavy?”

SOURCE