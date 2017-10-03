Donors Raise Over $2.9 Million For Vegas Victims In 22 Hours

Mike Tyson and Kid Rock have each donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to benefit victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas. Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers also donated $10,000.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak from Las Vegas started the GoFundMe page, “to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.” It’s got a goal of $3.5 million and at this point, it has raised over $2.9 million in 22 hours by over 42,000 donors.

