Donnie Wahlberg Drops Another Massive Tip At Waffle House

Donnie Wahlberg is dropping more big tips …this time at Waffle House in Charlotte.

He wrote on Facebook: “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!” The New Kids on the Block alum also recorded an 11-minute Facebook Live of his positive experience at the restaurant. In the clip, Wahlberg gave the employees tickets and backstage passes to his Thursday, July 13, concert.

This is not the first the first time dropped some serious coin on the staff at a Waffle House. In June, he left a $500 tip for the overnight staff at a Waffle House on the East Coast. In fact, he’s been doing this for a long time!!

