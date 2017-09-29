Donkey Thought A $350k Sports Car Was A Carrot, Started Eating It

A donkey in Germany mistook a $350,000 sports car for a carrot — and began trying to eat it.

Markus Zahn left his McLaren 650S Spider parked next to where Fitus, the donkey, was grazing. When he returned, Fitus was eating his ride!

Police said Fitus likely confused the bright orange McLaren for a giant carrot, causing about $35,000 in damage. Markus’ garage covered most of the cost to repair the damage. But he sued the donkey’s owner after finding out his insurance company refused to cover the remaining $7,000 repair bill.

The court sided with the car owner, ruling the donkey’s owner was liable for the damage.