Domino’s is now delivering to Beaches and Parks!

Have you ever had a craving for pizza while you are hanging out at the park or a beach?

Honestly I always have a craving for pizza. Its a daily struggle.

But now, Domino’s will now take care of all your pizza craving no matter your location.

Domino’s announced that their delivery drivers will meet customers at beaches, parks and even landmarks to drop off food.

Want to know what those coordinates were about? They're part of yet another delivery revolution! Over 150,000 Domino’s Hotspots are active nationwide. Get pizza delivered to places like parks, beaches & thousands of other unexpected outdoor locations. https://t.co/TUYd33sU1I pic.twitter.com/LRr91LKto5 — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) April 16, 2018

So you will never go pizza hungry again! Thanks Domino’s!!!

