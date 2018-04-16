Domino’s is now delivering to Beaches and Parks!
By McKenzie
Apr 16, 2018 @ 11:42 AM

Have you ever had a craving for pizza while you are hanging out at the park or a beach?

Honestly I always have a craving for pizza. Its a daily struggle.

But now, Domino’s will now take care of all your pizza craving no matter your location.

Domino’s announced that their delivery drivers will meet customers at beaches, parks and even landmarks to drop off food.

So you will never go pizza hungry again! Thanks Domino’s!!!

