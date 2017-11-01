This Dog Owner Tweeted a Tribute To Her Doggo

Four-month-old Golden Retreiver Quaker relaxes with her handler Jeannie Fleming-Gifford at the Working Dog Weekend festivities at Lake Farmpark in Kirtland, Ohio on Saturday, April 24, 2004. Quaker is being raised to be a seeing eye dog and will be sent to Guiding Eyes For The Blind for training once she reaches 16-18 months in age. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Grab the tissues, you’re going to need them.

It has to happen sooner or later. Knowing that it is inevitable doesn’t make it any easier to stomach. What this lady did for her fur baby should serve as inspiration to us as all.

Hello everyone my dog has cancer and doesn’t have very long left so I’m going to share with you his best moments if u don’t mind x — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 29, 2017

1. The happiest dog in the whole world. Chilled vibes pic.twitter.com/uuVRKGIZqK — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 29, 2017

2. Whenever anyone comes to the house he’ll bring them a present. This day was his bath towel. Too cute pic.twitter.com/gs0yWkeGxy — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 30, 2017

3. Archie loves sticks. So easily entertained pic.twitter.com/Sm9kAMs03w — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 30, 2017

4. At his favourite beach in Croyde ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5Evtua7Urk — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 30, 2017

5. Man went to the vet today and got a 1 on the sides and long on top. Edgy guy pic.twitter.com/lihRB6IvO3 — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 30, 2017

6. He is very poorly now. He can’t breathe very well and has panic attacks but he’s trying his best. Giving him lots of hugs and treats pic.twitter.com/Rcr6WdpKFz — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 30, 2017

7. The most beautiful boy pic.twitter.com/lWGfUpqMXa — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 30, 2017

8. Just me this time. Thank you for all your kind words, its so comforting to know how many people care about him. Means more than u know ♥️ — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 30, 2017

9. Today will be Archie’s last day. We can’t make him happy anymore and we want him to be at peace so he’s getting lots of cuddles & snacks pic.twitter.com/zcjMvoeQNf — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 31, 2017

10. Here’s Archie watching his favourite film pic.twitter.com/jof3qqTAPl — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 31, 2017

11. Archie’s favourite thing to do is open other peoples Christmas presents pic.twitter.com/Aeau4htI8D — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 31, 2017

14. Archie and mini Archie pic.twitter.com/RoyJ9NhPx4 — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 31, 2017

15. At 3:05pm Archie fell asleep for the last time. Most heartbroken I’ve been in my life. Love you forever and always ♥️ — amy (@catholicgirl666) October 31, 2017