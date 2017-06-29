Dog Flu Found In Kentucky

Yikes, this is scary.

From our news partner WAVE 3:

Canine flu is a deadly, highly contagious strain of canine influenza [and a] serious epidemic, and this is the first time Kentucky has experienced such a widespread outbreak. Eighty-percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.

Dr. Scott Rizzo at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Medicine for Pets said the majority of pets do not need to be hospitalized if they get canine flu, but they do need to be quarantined away from other dogs for at least 24 days.