Dog Finds $85,000 Worth Of Heroin Buried In Backyard

What a good boy!

18 month old Golden Retriever, Kenyon, was just digging in his back yard when he came across little packages.

He brought them to his family.

The family thought the buried package was a time capsule, so they filmed themselves opening it. LOL WRONG. It ended up being $85,000 worth of heroin buried in the back yard… They called the police after discovering drugs were inside.

“Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise and with the help of Kenyon this large quantity of heroin is removed from our community,” Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson said in a Facebook post.

Officers gave Kenyon an official Yamhill County K9 citation ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics K9 for life.

Officers haven’t found who the drugs belonged to.

Treats for life for this good boy.