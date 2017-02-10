Doctors Remove Live Cockroach From Woman’s Skull.

I literally can’t with this story. If you’re eating, I’d just go ahead and set that aside….

Doctors in India recently removed a live cockroach from a woman’s nasal cavity reaching the brain. 42-year-old Selvi had complained of an “crawling sensation” for several hours, before being operated upon. THAT SOUNDS TERRIBLE,.

“It was a full grown cockroach… It was alive. And it didn’t seem to want to come out,” Dr M.N. Shankar, head of the ENT department at Stanley Medical College and Hospital in southern Indian city of Chennai said.

Doctors were relieved that the cockroach was taken out alive because had it died it would have infected the woman’s brain. “I could not explain the feeling but I was sure it was some insect Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes,” the woman said.

After 45 minutes the cockroach was removed, ALIVE.

