New Years Eve 2016 in Helsinki went crazy when this DJ timed the bass drop in Darude’s “Sandstorm” just perfectly to midnight.

You ever get the feeling that parties, concerts, holidays and every other celebration is just better overseas? I mean yeah, we’ve got some cool stuff over here. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen a DJ in the states do THIS.

This dude timed the bass drop in Darude’s “Sandstorm” to hit at midnight on the button in 2016. #Skillz