Disney and Netflix Are Parting Ways

If you’ve been counting on Netflix to get your fill of Disney shows and movies, you’re going to need a new source!

Disney knows where the money is and one thing is certain; they don’t like to share. Especially when it comes to their own content. Disney makes the bulk of it’s money from their cable networks. With diminishing profits from those sources, they’re looking to other avenues to earn a buck.

With the surge in people cutting the cord and moving to streaming services, Disney will now be getting into the streaming game of their own while in the process, severing their relationship with Netflix. Disney will be launching their own streaming service where fans of their content will be forced to go if they wish to watch Disney shows or movies. That is of course, unless you have the DVD’s or subscribe to a cable service that provides the Disney channel.

The current Netflix contract with Disney ends in 2019. You can read more about this HERE.