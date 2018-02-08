The Disgusting Toy You’ll Probably Want

Woman squeezing pimple with two fingers on her face

There’s a toy now available for those of us who for some reason get a thrill out of popping pimples.

Grab your credit card! If you enjoy watching videos of people popping pimples, lancing cysts or scraping black heads; then this toy is right up your alley. It’s called the Pop It Pal. It’s going to run you $19.99, includes a slab of fake flesh (available in light or dark skin) a bottle of pus, and a tool to refill the pimples. Hours of pimple popping pleasure at your finger tips.

Also, if popping pimples is your thing. You’ll certainly enjoy this Pimple Popping Compilation for 2017.

Which Is More Satisfying? Popping a Pimple

Picking a Scab

Lancing a Cyst

Scraping Black Heads

I Think I'm Gonna Be Sick View Results