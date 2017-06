It’s been 20 years, but now director Joel Schumacher has officially apologized for making it “Batman & Robin”. Many consider it to be one of the worst superhero movies of all time. Since the movie is turning 20 this year, Schumacher is talking about how it almost ruined his career.

He said, “I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that.” George Clooney played Batman in that movie and apologized for it a long time ago.

