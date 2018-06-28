Did Scarlett Johansson Audition To Date Tom Cruise?
By Kelly K
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 7:55 AM

Scarlett Johansson addressed a story that she once auditioned to be Tom Cruise’s girlfriend.

The story comes from a former Scientologist named Brendan Tighe, who says he used to work on Cruise’s Scientology security team.  He told this story on Megyn Kelly’s NBC show yesterday claiming Johansson was on a list of women who auditioned to date Tom after his divorce from Nicole Kidman years ago.

She responded to The Hollywood Reporter, “The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships.”

 

