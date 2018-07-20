Did Jenny McCarthy Get Proof Of A Ghost In Her House?

Jenny McCarthy is convinced she’s living with a ghost and she has video to prove it.

In the video, she walks through her living room and once she makes it out and into the kitchen, the piano mysteriously begins to play on its own. At this point, I’d be packing a quick bag and get the heck out of there ASAP. I’ll send someone else to the rest of my stuff because I’m moving.

Now after she put that video out there, she did suggest that maybe the noise might actually be her Google Home starting up…but the ghost story is way more fun!

