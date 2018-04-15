Destiny’s Child Reunites at Coachella

Beyonce watches during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

For the first time since 2013, the entirety of Destiny’s Child shared the stage and wowed concert goers at Coachella.

It’s now clear why Beyonce was rehearsing for 11 hours per day in preparation for her performance at Coachella. For the first time since the 2013 Super Bowl, Destiny’s Child shared the stage. Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle came together to give the audience three of their biggest hits; “Soldier”, “Say My Name” and “Lose My Breath”.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Beyonce’s performance included over 100 dancers, a drum line and no surprise here, a cameo from Jay-Z and an appearance by her sister Solange.

Beyonce extended a thank you to the event saying; ““Thank you Coachella for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline.”

Coachella is live on Youtube from Indio, California.