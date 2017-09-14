Denny’s New Mascot Looks Like A Poo

Did you know that Denny’s has a mascot? I guess they’ve had a mascot for a few years now, but apparently no one has noticed. Now, the mascot is going viral because it’s brown and log-shaped, and people think it looks like a deuce.
For the record, the mascot’s name is Sausage.
Here is what people online are saying about Sausage, the Denny’s mascot:
• AmericanPropagandist: “The Dennys turd is here with lunch.”
• Kira Bindrim: “Denny’s new mascot looks like an extremely scared poop that’s been forced to wear accessories.”
• John DeBella: “I don’t know what demographic they’re trying to reach, but I’m pretty sure I’m not in it.”
• Amy: “I’m not a pro, but I can guarantee I would come up with something better than a turd wearing a hat.”
• Orphan J: “Looks like Mr. Hanky got a new gig as the Denny’s mascot!”
• The Wrap: “Rather than making a splash, the fedora-wearing cartoon sausage only stunk up the room.”
• Mashable: “[It] seems more like it’s welcoming us to the bathroom than a restaurant.”
Denny’s chief marketing officer said: “We do not have any plans to change how Sausage looks because, well, he looks exactly how a breakfast sausage should look. While this unflattering comparison was never in his plan, he won’t let it stop him from enjoying his 15 minutes of fame.”
