Rapper Nelly Vehemently Denies Rape Allegations
By Garfield
|
Oct 8, 2017 @ 9:54 AM
FILE- In March 13, 2015, file photo, rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, northern Iraq. Police have arrested Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies. Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly early Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, morning in his tour bus at a Walmart. (AP Photo/Seivan M. Salim, File)

News reports are coming in that rapper Nelly has been arrested in Ridgefield, Washington for allegedly raping a woman.

The alleged rape occurred around 4am on Saturday morning on Nelly’s tour bus as it was parked in front of a Walmart store in Ridgefield, Washington. Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly’s lawyer has issued a statement:

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

This story is developing. Get more HERE.

Related Content

Now THIS Is How You Have A Birthday…
Comments