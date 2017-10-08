Rapper Nelly Vehemently Denies Rape Allegations

FILE- In March 13, 2015, file photo, rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, northern Iraq. Police have arrested Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies. Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly early Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, morning in his tour bus at a Walmart. (AP Photo/Seivan M. Salim, File)

News reports are coming in that rapper Nelly has been arrested in Ridgefield, Washington for allegedly raping a woman.

The alleged rape occurred around 4am on Saturday morning on Nelly’s tour bus as it was parked in front of a Walmart store in Ridgefield, Washington. Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly’s lawyer has issued a statement:

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017