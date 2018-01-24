Demi’s Tour To Include Something Special For Fans

Demi Lovato arrives at the West Coast debut of 29rooms at ROW DTLA on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me tour kicks off tonight in New York City and fans will get something they’ve never gotten from a tour before.

Given Demi’s past with eating disorders and body image issues, it should come as no surprise that she sympathizes with fans who struggle with the same things. So it’s with that in mind that she decided to add something to her Tell Me You Love Me tour that will address those issues.

Each stop on her tour will kick off with inspirational speeches and group therapy and wellness workshops by CAST Centers to promote dialogue about mental health. How awesome is that?! Speaking with Good Morning America, Lovato had this to say about it.

“It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country. So it’ll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience.”

