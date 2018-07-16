Demi Moore Was A Surprise Guest To Roast Ex Bruce Willis

Magic happened when Bruce Willis sees his ex-wife walk out during his Roast on Comedy Central.

She surprised Bruce along with their adult daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah Willis on Saturday night, and took shots at Bruce’s age, baldness, music, movies and relationship skills…in front of the crowd that included Bruce’s current model wife.

Roast master was Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who co-starred with Willis in “Looper”). Others that tossed jokes out included Martha Stewart, and his “Moonlighting” co-star Cybill Shepherd.

You can see it July 29 on Comedy Central.