Demi Moore Hit With $169k in Fraudulent Credit Card Charges

FILE - In a Sunday, March 7, 2010 file photo, Demi Moore arrives during the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Demi Moore is the victim of identity theft and the thief ran up $169,000 worth of charges on Demi’s American Express!

According to TMZ, David Matthew Read was able to report Demi’s American Express card lost or stolen in March. When Fed Ex delivered the replacement card, he was able to scoop it up before Demi got it. I’m legit curious as to how he A:) was able report HER card stolen and B:) manage to get it from Fed Ex before she did.

Once he got that plastic, it was game on. Matthew hit up all of the choice stores to get the very best in fashion and fashion accessories. Over several weeks, Read racked up over $169,000 in charges at Los Angeles area Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

However, Read was captured on surveillance cameras and later arrested for the thievery. He’s currently rotting away in a Los Angeles jail cell.