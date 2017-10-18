Demi Lovato Teams With Youtube for Official Documentary

Demi Lovato arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated" at the Fonda Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

With new music and a new album comes an intimate look into the the life of Demi Lovato in a new documentary that’s posted on youtube.

It’s no secret that Demi Lovato has been through a lot and has persevered in the face of all of it. Demi has emerged a better person on the other side after a bout with depression, an eating disorder, self-harm, and being bullied all before dropping out of the Jonas Brothers tour and entering rehab at the age of 18.

All of that is nothing, if not fuel for an amazing album and that’s exactly what we have with her latest effort, “Tell Me You Love Me”.

Get an intimate look into Demi’s life and everything that went into putting together the most important album of her life. WATCH THE DOCUMENTARY HERE