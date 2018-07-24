LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting that Demi Lovato has been rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering from what appears to be a heroin overdose.

Sources are saying Demi was transported just before noon Tuesday and is being treated. We currently do not know about her condition.

Demi has publicly fought substance abuse for years and was sober for about 6 years before revealing to the world that she fell off the wagon with the release of her song “Sober.”

As this story develops, an outpouring of support from all of her friends is taking over Twitter.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

***UPDATE 5:26pm July 24***

Variety and People are now reporting that Lovato is in stable condition after being treated for a heroine overdose.

Today at 11:37am, Los Angeles Police responded to a call at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. “We had a call out for possible overdose for a female approximately 25 years of age,” said Officer Ray Brown.

At the time, authorities would not release the name of the person being treated, but Lovato owns a home on that block. Friends continue the out-pouring of support on Twitter.

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018