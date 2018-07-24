Demi Lovato is said to be in stable condition after a drug overdose, and is “awake and responsive”.

There is some question as to what kind of drug she overdosed on. Initial reports said it was heroin and that paramedics found her unconscious when they got to her. But an insider says it was not heroin, and Demi was not cooperating with EMTs. She was refusing to tell them what drug caused her to overdose. She was treated with Narcan, which is an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses.

She was out Monday night celebrating a friend’s birthday in West Hollywood. Demi has fought substance abuse for years and had been 6 years sober. Last month she released a song called “Sober” where she reveals she had fallen off the wagon.

Friends says they have been worried this would happen because in recent months, she doesn’t even want to get sober again. She thought she could just casually use and keep it under control…which doesn’t work if you are an addict.

Demi was supposed to be featured last night on an episode she taped in December of Beat SHAZAM on Fox, but they decided to air a different new episode in light of what happened saying, “Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

As this story develops, an outpouring of support from all of her friends is taking over Twitter.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018