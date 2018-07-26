Demi Lovato Set To Re-Enter Rehab

Demi Lovato is “very grateful to be alive” and is set to re-enter rehab after her apparent overdose.

A source said that Demi and her friends have been partying hard for the past several months. Sources say her friends actually revived her with Narcan that they had on hand and notified Lovato’s team about the situation, but then fled before emergency workers arrived. Multiple sources close to Demi are adamant she did not overdose from heroin. Some reports say a nurse at the hospital told cops Demi had been using meth prior to her overdose.

Macklemore was performing in Massachusetts Tuesday night and dedicated “Otherside” to Demi after hearing what happened. The song is about drug addiction and what it’s like to fall into a downward spiral. He called Demi his “sister in recovery” and also dedicated it to anyone else struggling with addiction.

Her friends have been sticking by her…