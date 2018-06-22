Demi Lovato Reveals Relapse in New Single “Sober”

Demi Lovato has released a new single that reveals a heartbreaking setback in her road to recovery from addiction.

In her new single, titled “Sober,” a candid Lovato admits to suffering a relapse. Her song comes just weeks after she celebrated six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down the road before. I’m so sorry. I’m not sober anymore,” she sings in the song.