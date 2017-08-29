Demi Lovato Just Earned Her Blue Belt In A** Kickery

Demi Lovato has been working pretty hard at new music. But, it seems she’s been working equally hard at something else; Brazilian Jiu Jitsu!

For a bit longer than a year, Demi Lovato has been training multiple times per week in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and all that work has paid off. She recently earned her blue belt! She’s a long way away from the coveted black belt. But, committing oneself to something like BJJ is an entire lifestyle change, worthy of accolades and we have to say we’re quite proud of her. Check out the photo she posted on instagram to commemorate the moment…sans make-up.

In other Demi news, something she said to MTV news about a particular song on her new album has us champing at the bit to hear the new album! Here’s the quote:

“Headlines are going to come out of it, and it’s like, when you write a song, you’re just being vulnerable, and you’re just writing about something that’s inspiring you, so all the baggage that comes with it is what I’m kind of nervous about.”

That quote is related to a song we haven’t yet heard that will be on her upcoming album “Tell Me You Love Me”. She goes on to say that when we hear that song, we’re going to know exactly who it’s about. See: Wilmer Valderrama.