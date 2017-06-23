DeMario Is NOT Heading Back To Paradise…

Even though everyone has been siding with him, and producers invited him back….DeMario Jackson says he’s not going back to Bachelor In Paradise after the scandal involving him. Sources tell TMZ that he’s suffered anxiety because of the accusations and is in therapy, and wants to ditch reality TV for a career as a TV personality. As for Corinne, she apparently has NOT been asked back and probably will never show up in any other Bachelor franchise show.

Oh…and Corinne’s boyfriend is still defending her.

