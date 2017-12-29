Dell Heiress Alexa’s Absurdly Large Engagement Ring

There are engagement rings, then there’s the one Alexa Dell is sporting after getting engaged over the holiday.

Alexa Dell, that name may not ring a bell for many people. She is the heiress to the Dell Technologies kingdom which at last glance, is worth $23.7 billion (with a B). So it’s safe to say she’ll be ok, as will her grand children and their grand children, so on and so on.

Ridiculous wealth aside, Alexa got engaged to her boyfriend (now fiance) Harrison Refoua over the holidays. He popped the question with what I can only imagine is the largest, most gaudy and ridiculous engagement ring ever conceived by man. I mean…LOOK at this thing!

I suppose if you’re fabulously wealthy with not a care in the world, you can drop a ton of cash on things like this. But to me, it’s kinda tacky.

