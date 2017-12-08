Should you delete your ex’s photos?

So… You and your SigO broke up. Grab your pals, your ice cream and sad movies because it hurts, don’t lie. You are going to need some time to get over it.

Once you have processed what just happened, you finally check your Facebook and are instantly reminded of the fact that you are single and alone.

So what do you do?

Go through and delete all proof that you were ever in a relationship? or do you just keep the memories?

Mac and Chaz could not agree!

Mac: “I dated a guy for a very long time, I have some of my favorite memories with him! Why should I go through and delete all of those important times?”

Chaz: ” Delete them! I don’t want to be reminded of my ex and neither would my new significant other”

What would you do?